A Costco tattoo, a rotisserie chicken and a community

What can a warehouse store tell us about community?

At UC San Diego, the Costco Club has become one of the campus’ most recognizable student organizations, bringing people together through shopping trips, a rotisserie chicken tradition and a shared appreciation of Costco.

As graduating club president Jacob Hoang prepares for his final Costco run in the role, we examine the company’s surprising history, its roots in San Diego and the loyalty it inspires among customers. From retail innovation to college friendships, this episode looks at how a wholesale warehouse became the center of an unlikely community and what that says about the people who gather around it.

We join the students on a Costco run, moving from samples to snacks — and even an unexpected sauna along the way.

Guests:

Jacob Hoang, outgoing UCSD Costco Club president

Molly Fischer, staff writer at The New Yorker

Sources:

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Pandora, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

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