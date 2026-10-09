ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Vintage First Finds, Hour 4

Stream with KPBS+ / Premieres Monday, Oct. 12, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW’s first season updated with today’s values including an Albrecht Dürer engraving, an 1870 J. L. Stone limestone temperance jug, and an 11/22/63 news ticker tape. One treasure increases in value to $60K-$90K!

See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW's first season updated with today's values including an Albrecht Durer engraving, an 1870 J. L. Stone limestone temperance jug, and an 11/22/63 news ticker tape. One treasure increases in value to $60K-$90K!

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