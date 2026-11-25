Premieres Sundays, Dec. 13, 2026 - Jan. 10, 2027 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+. Catch up with Season 1 now on KPBS+

Cancelled ex-Broadway director Charlie Summers’ only way back to New York is to direct the newest show from Tauranga amateur theatre group, Pizazz.

After he’s betrayed by his childhood best friend, ex-Broadway director Charlie Summers finds himself cancelled and living with his mum in his hometown of Tauranga. Charlie’s last chance to get back to Broadway is a modern take on Sherlock Holmes. The only thing standing in his way is his nemesis Jacqui and the loveable amateurs from Pizazz.

EPISODE GUIDE: (Schedule is subject to change)

Episode 1: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Low from their rift, Charlie can’t let Jacqui best him with her new one-woman show. He is inspired to stage a new take on Pizazz’s Sherlock Holmes—high-tech and groundbreaking. But as Charlie returns, so too does Norma--the theatre ghost.

Greenstone Pictures 2026 / PBS Harry McNaughton (Charlie Summers) and Marshayla Christie (Gloria Rameka)

Episode 2: Sunday, Dec. 13 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - Charlie is determined his cutting-edge production will best Jacqui’s one-woman show and be his calling card back to the USA. When ghost-hunting Nicky crashes through the ceiling, Gaye is left with a significant budget problem.

Greenstone Pictures 2026 / PBS Harry McNaughton as Charlie Summers

Episode 3: Sunday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Charlie’s despotic direction of Sherlock causes chaos. Jacqui uses a spooky theatre blackout to deliver an omen. When Mikaere leaves, Charlie takes the lead role himself, to the dismay of the company. He can’t let Jacqui win.

Greenstone Pictures 2026 / PBS Charlie Summers (Harry McNaughton), Adrian Templeton (Peter Hambleton) and Gloria Rameka (Marshayla Christie)

Episode 4: Sunday, Dec. 27 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Charlie goes too far, leading Gaye to cancel Sherlock. Jacqui performs her cabaret for a critic with the power to break her. Charlie seeks understanding, finding it—and more—with Jonathan.

Greenstone Pictures 2026 / PBS Jessie Lawrence as Jacqui James

Episode 5: Sunday, Jan. 3 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - The theatre awards are disastrous for Pizazz. Gaye decides to sell her house to pay for Charlie’s losses on Sherlock. When Charlie tries to intervene with the Mayor, he only seals the theatre’s fate.

Greenstone Pictures 2026 / PBS Connor Onosa'i (Henry Auva'a) and Gloria Rameka (Marshayla Christie)

Episode 6: Sunday, Jan. 10 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A mashup Sherlock fundraiser is staged and the show is a hit. All else is going well but Charlie lets Jonathan down. And then Mayor Cynthia deems Pizazz unsafe--she’s bulldozing the theater. Can Pizazz be saved?

Greenstone Pictures 2026 / PBS Joel Granger as Adam Whitford

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