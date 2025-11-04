Watch Monday, Monday, November 30, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS + Encore Thursday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Friday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 (not available to stream)

In the heartwarming and nostalgic program, "A Celebration of Hanukkah," host Geoffrey Baer takes viewers on a fun exploration of the time-honored traditions of this joyous Jewish holiday, sharing how Hanukkah came to be, the significance of the season's cherished dishes, and the ways families continue to celebrate together across generations.

How do modern Jewish families celebrate Hanukkah? Geoffrey Baer examines how the holiday is celebrated in the United States, and its broadening popularity.

Along the way, Geoffrey provides an overview of Hanukkah in popular culture, weaving in his holiday memories through childhood home movies.

Geoffrey Baer explores the story of the Maccabees and the history of the Jewish holiday.

And, because food plays such a meaningful part of every Hanukkah observance, he also heads into the kitchen with experts to try his hand at creating seasonal culinary delights – including latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (filled donuts) – while explaining how these dishes connect to Hanukkah's history.

Geoffrey Baer visits North Shore Kosher Bakery to learn about sufganiyot, fried jelly donuts eaten at Hanukkah.

Award-winning Chef Mindy Segal demonstrates her latke recipe.

Why do Jewish people light a menorah at Hanukkah? Geoffrey explores the origins of the menorah, or hanukkiah, and the story behind public menorahs in the United States.

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by WTTW.