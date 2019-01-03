'One Man Bond' Returns

If you are a fan of Ian Fleming's James Bond then "Bond on Third" is the perfect show for you this weekend.

At last year’s San Diego International Fringe Festival I had the pleasure of seeing the premiere of Tom Steward’s solo show "One Man Bond," which compressed all 24 007 movies into an hour.

Steward, a longtime fan of Bond, created this rapid fire homage looking at 56 years and six different 007 actors from Sean Connery to Daniel Craig. The attention to detail and Bond trivia made it a delight for Bond fans but the clever writing and stellar performance made it fun for anyone.

This weekend’s "Bond on Third" revives "One Man Bond" by pairing it with a staged reading of a 007 TV serial adapted from Fleming’s writings. The result is a feature length ode to all things James Bond. Steward has an obvious affection for the agent with a license to kill but he also enjoys poking fun at the tropes and sexism of the franchise.

Seven San Diego actors (including David Raines as Bond) will perform the three-part staged reading. For this part of the show, Steward trades his license to kill for villains' robes and plays Hugo Drax for a change of pace.

Steward described the plot like this: "It’s 1955 and Britain’s atomic defense program is on its way to the stars with the impending launch of a deadly rocket called The Moonraker. War hero and millionaire industrialist Sir Hugo Drax is spearheading the project. But there’s a problem; Sir Hugo Drax cheats at cards. And James Bond of the Secret Service has been sent to spy on him. But will Bond’s first mission also be his last?"

"Bond on Third" runs Friday through Sunday at OnStage Playhouse in Chula Vista. Each night's performance will include one part of the TV serial and the new version of the solo show "One Man Bond." Tickets are $20 a night or $30 to see all three.