INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY: Season 5 (Finale This week!)

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Thursdays, July 16 - Aug. 6, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

In 1960s Britain, an upstanding detective takes on a dangerous world. Award-winning actor Martin Shaw (JUDGE JOHN DEED, THE PROFESSIONALS) is back with new episodes as Commander George Gently – an incorruptible, uncompromising cop transplanted from London’s Scotland Yard to England’s North Country in the mid-1960s.

The Season 5 premiere finds the murder of a black teenager has Gently and Bacchus seeking her killer in a community where racism is never far from the surface. The detectives encounter local prejudice and anti-immigrant sentiment but discover that there may have been other motivations for the crime.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: "Gently Northern Soul" airs Thursday, July 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Encore Sunday, July 19 at Noon on KPBS TV - Detective drama set in 1968. Gently and Bacchus awaken to the consequences of casual racism after a young girl is murdered at a Northern Soul all-nighter.

Courtesy of Executive Program Services Sergeant John Bacchus and Inspector George Gently investigate a crime scene.

Episode 2: "Gently With Class" airs Thursday, July 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, July 26 at Noon on KPBS TV - Detective drama set in 1968. Chief inspector George Gently and Sergeant John Bacchus investigate the death of a beautiful young girl in a car belonging to local aristocrats.

BBC "A scene from "Gently With Class"

Episode 3: "The Lost Child" airs Thursday, July 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Sunday, August 2 at Noon on KPBS TV - Detective drama set in 1968. When the adopted child of a middle-class couple is kidnapped, suspicion falls upon the baby's birth mother.

BBC A scene from "The Lost Child"

Episode 4: "Gently in the Cathedral" airs Thursday, August 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Detective drama. A vicious career criminal who Gently sent down years ago is released, on the grounds that Gently fabricated the evidence against him.

BBC A scene from "Gently in the Cathedral"

Stream On Your Schedule: Stream all 8 seasons of INSPECTOR GEORGE GENTLY now with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

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Courtesy of Executive Program Services Sergeant John Bacchus and Inspector George Gently (in background).

Distributed by Executive Program Services. Courtsy of BBC