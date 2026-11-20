Premieres Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 / Stream with KPBS+

Great Performances presents a concert celebrating renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel’s arrival at the New York Philharmonic as Music & Artistic Director. Dudamel conducts Mahler’s Fifth Symphony as well as a world premiere by Tania León.

Great Performances presents a concert celebrating renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel’s arrival at the New York Philharmonic as Music and Artistic Director.

Entitled “Imágenes Mestizas,” Pulitzer Prize winner León’s composition explores sounds from across the Caribbean, South America and United States. Mahler’s multifaceted symphony is highlighted by its famous adagietto, written as a musical love letter to his wife Alma. The concert celebrates Dudamel’s debut as the Philharmonic’s Tang Music & Artistic Director.

This marks the conductor’s 13th appearance on Great Performances, beginning with a 2008 Carnegie Hall concert leading the Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra along with several performances during his 17-year tenure as Music & Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and also as guest conductor with the Vienna Philharmonic.

The New York Philharmonic has recently been featured on Great Performances including in 2024’s Émigré: A Musical Drama with the NY Phil, 2022’s NY Phil Reopening of David Geffen Hall, and 2005’s staged production of Bernstein’s "Candide."

Photo by Brandon Patoc / PH1CT276056 Gustavo Dudamel with composer Tania León and the New York Philharmonic.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Maestro Gustavo Dudamel’s new role at New York Philharmonic and in New York City by bringing this special concert to a national audience,” said David Horn, Great Performances Executive Producer.

“Music creates a space where different generations, histories, and experiences can meet,” said Gustavo Dudamel. “Tania León’s extraordinary 'Imágenes Mestizas' carries the resilience, memory, and imagination of her journey from Cuba to the United States, while reaching far beyond any one place to speak to something universal. Mahler’s Fifth takes us on another extraordinary journey – from grief and despair through joy and love, until we arrive at hope. These composers speak from very different moments, but there is a beautiful conversation between them about what it means to be human. To bring that conversation to life with my New York Philharmonic family, and to share it with audiences across the country through Great Performances, is a privilege.”

Photo by Brandon Patoc / PH1CT276056 Gustavo Dudamel conducting the New York Philharmonic.

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