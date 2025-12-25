Rick Steves' European Christmas
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+
Full 2026 Broadcast Schedule:
Saturday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. on KPBS TV
Saturday, Nov. 28 at 2 p.m. on CREATE
Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7:30 p.m. on KPBS TV
Saturday, Nov. 28 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV
Monday, Dec. 7 at 10:30 p.m. on KPBS TV
Friday, Dec. 11 at 9:30 p.m. on CREATE
Saturday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. on KPBS TV
Saturday, Dec. 12 at 10:30 a.m. on CREATE
Sunday, Dec. 13 at 12:30 p.m. on CREATE
Sunday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. on CREATE
Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. on CREATE
Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 9:30 p.m. on CREATE
Thursday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. on CREATE
Thursday, Dec. 17 at 11 p.m. on CREATE
Thursday, Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2
Friday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV
Friday, Dec. 25 at 6:30 p.m. on CREATE
Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7:30 a.m. on CREATE
Sunday, Dec. 27 at 9:30 a.m. on CREATE
Monday, Dec. 28 at 6 p.m. on CREATE
Monday, Dec. 28 at 11 p.m. on CREATE
From manger scenes and mistletoe to wintry wonderlands, “Rick Steves' European Christmas” celebrates the Christmas season throughout the European continent. In the special, Rick visits friends and families in England, France, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy to reveal their customs and practices of the holiday season.
He begins his travels in England, where the Christmas pudding is the real centerpiece of a traditional English holiday meal.
European Christmas Recipes:
- England: Maddy's Marvelous Mince Pies, Catherine's Christmas Pudding
- Norway: Norwegian Julekaka (Christmas Cake)
- France: Homemade Foie Gras, Filet of Beef Tenderloin in Brioche with Truffles
- Germany: Glühwein: Hot Spiced Wine, Gingerbread: Elisenlebkuchen of Nürnberg
- Italy: Panettone di Milano, Panforte di Siena
- Switzerland: Gimmelwald Fondue
In Paris, the Eiffel Tower heralds the season with its red, twinkling lights. And in the countryside of Tuscany, villagers stack neat pyramids of wood for great bonfires. The lighting of the fires is a signal to villagers - dressed as shepherds - to come and sing old carols.
“Rick Steves' European Christmas” offers a colorful, musical celebration of Christmas across Europe where viewers will learn about customs from "the old countries," hear local choirs, and discover holiday family traditions.
Rick's Travel Philosophy: Travel is freedom...one of the last great sources of legal adventure. Travel is intensified living, with maximum thrills per minute. It's recess, and we need it. Experiencing the real Europe requires catching it by surprise, going casual...Through the Back Door.
Rick Steves is on Facebook + Instagam
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KPBS Holiday Programs for 2026
KPBS will broadcast these holiday specials throughout the months of November, December and January. These broadcast dates are subject to change and more shows will be added to the listing, so check back often. Happy Holidays!