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From manger scenes and mistletoe to wintry wonderlands, “Rick Steves' European Christmas” celebrates the Christmas season throughout the European continent. In the special, Rick visits friends and families in England, France, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy to reveal their customs and practices of the holiday season.

Join Rick Steves for a colorful, musical celebration of Christmas across Europe. From England to Wales, France, Norway, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy, you'll see the bright Christmas markets, hear local choirs, share holiday traditions with families…and even play in the snow.

While each European country gives Christmas its own special twist, they all follow the same story of how the son of God was born on earth, as told in the Bible and illustrated over the centuries by great artists. In this segment, we begin where the Christmas story begins: with the Annunciation of Mary and the birth of Christ.

He begins his travels in England, where the Christmas pudding is the real centerpiece of a traditional English holiday meal.

European Christmas Recipes:



Leaving the tranquility of the English countryside behind, London offers Christmas fun fit for a queen and streets twinkling with joy.

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower heralds the season with its red, twinkling lights. And in the countryside of Tuscany, villagers stack neat pyramids of wood for great bonfires. The lighting of the fires is a signal to villagers - dressed as shepherds - to come and sing old carols.

From Piazza Navona's Christmas market to the ultimate manger scene in front of St. Peter's Basilica, the city of Rome bursts with Christmas traditions. In Tuscany, sacred music and prayer infuse the tranquil landscape, and living nativities recreate the town of Bethlehem on the most holy of nights.

“Rick Steves' European Christmas” offers a colorful, musical celebration of Christmas across Europe where viewers will learn about customs from "the old countries," hear local choirs, and discover holiday family traditions.

1 of 9 Town crier in Trafalgar Square in London, England. Courtesy of RICK STEVES EUROPE 2 of 9 Norwegian girls choir Courtesy of RICK STEVES EUROPE 3 of 9 Samichlaus and Schmutzli in the Swiss Alps. Courtesy of RICK STEVES EUROPE 4 of 9 Sleighride at dusk in the Alps. Dashing through the snow, Rick Steves takes his public television viewers across Europe in search of the rich and varied traditional celebrations of Christmas. Courtesy of Rick Steves 5 of 9 The Christkind in Nürnberg, Germany. Courtesy of RICK STEVES EUROPE 6 of 9 Germany's ultimate Christmas market lights up the main square in Nürnberg. Courtesy of Rick Steves 7 of 9 Rick Steves (left) and the crew with Santa. Courtesy of RICK STEVES EUROPE 8 of 9 A holiday toast in Tirol, Austria. Courtesy of RICK STEVES EUROPE 9 of 9 Santa's family tree Courtesy of RICK STEVES EUROPE

Rick's Travel Philosophy: Travel is freedom...one of the last great sources of legal adventure. Travel is intensified living, with maximum thrills per minute. It's recess, and we need it. Experiencing the real Europe requires catching it by surprise, going casual...Through the Back Door.

Rick Steves is on Facebook + Instagam

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