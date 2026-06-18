How to celebrate Juneteenth in San Diego County

Growing up in America as a Black person comes with a lot of complicated feelings. Sometimes it can feel like there's a lack of community, especially when we make up only about 4% of the San Diego County’s population and about 5% of California’s overall population.

That's why Juneteenth is such a big deal for the community. It's a day for us to come together and celebrate freedom, and a time to recognize that there are still real equity and justice challenges today.

On June 19, 1865, U.S Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that all enslaved people were free under the Emancipation Proclamation.

Even though the proclamation was issued more than two years earlier , its enforcement in Texas was delayed until the end of the Civil War.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Juneteenth as a federal holiday, but the North San Diego County NAACP has hosted local events for decades before that.

Additionally, after President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021, San Diego County was among the local governments that began observing the holiday the following year.

Here are some Juneteenth events to check out this year: