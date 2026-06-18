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Arts & Culture

How to celebrate Juneteenth in San Diego County

By Audy McAfee / Arts & Culture Reporter
Published June 18, 2026 at 3:29 PM PDT
A man holding a Juneteenth flag at the celebration held by San Diego State University's Black Resource Center, June 17, 2022.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
A participant holds a Juneteenth flag during a celebration hosted by San Diego State University's Black Resource Center on June 17, 2022.

Growing up in America as a Black person comes with a lot of complicated feelings. Sometimes it can feel like there's a lack of community, especially when we make up only about 4% of the San Diego County’s population and about 5% of California’s overall population.

That's why Juneteenth is such a big deal for the community. It's a day for us to come together and celebrate freedom, and a time to recognize that there are still real equity and justice challenges today.

On June 19, 1865, U.S Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that all enslaved people were free under the Emancipation Proclamation.

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Even though the proclamation was issued more than two years earlier, its enforcement in Texas was delayed until the end of the Civil War.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Juneteenth as a federal holiday, but the North San Diego County NAACP has hosted local events for decades before that.

Additionally, after President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021, San Diego County was among the local governments that began observing the holiday the following year.

Here are some Juneteenth events to check out this year:

  • Future Is Color is holding a studio session at Quartyard in downtown San Diego, featuring sounds celebrating Black excellence and history. It starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18. (18+)
  • If you like art, come attend ONYX: A Black Artist Exhibition at Brokers Gallery on Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. (All ages)
  • On Friday, June 19 at9:30 p.m., the same organization behind Kinfolk Fest is hosting a “Now That’s R&B” party at The Rail. (21+)
  • Louisiana Purchase is holding its second annual community block party on Juneteenth at noon on Louisiana Street in North Park. (All ages)
  • 619 Gurlz is hosting another R&B Nite with a Juneteenth and 619 day focus at 9 p.m. June 19 at Bluefoot Bar. (21+)
  • Fit Black and Educated (FBE) is hosting a 5K on June 20 at Neal Petties Mountain View Community Park at 8 a.m. (All ages)
  • On June 20, Paddle for Peace is hosting a beach day at La Jolla Shores with music and games, at 9 a.m. (All ages)
  • Kinfolk is holding its annual Kinfolk Fest at Waterfront Park on June 20 at 1 p.m. The event will include music, vendors and community-building activities. (All ages)
  • The Major Taylor Cycling Club San Diego is hosting a Juneteenth Freedom ride on June 20, 8 a.m., starting at Plaza Bonita Mall.
  • On June 21 at 9 a.m., the World Beat Cultural Center will hold its fourth annual Harriet Tubman Freedom Bird Walk, where participants can learn more about Black history through nature. (All ages)
  • The Oli-Tay and Harvey Family Foundation is hosting the 619 Day Juneteenth Celebration on June 21 at noon at Liberty Station, featuring performances and DJs. (All ages)
More Juneteenth Events
'ONYX' x Kinfolk

'ONYX' x Kinfolk

Sunday, June 21, 2026 from 4 PM to 7 PM
Waterfront Park
Free
4th Annual Juneteenth Harriet Tubman Bird Walk

4th Annual Juneteenth Harriet Tubman Bird Walk

Sunday, June 21, 2026 from 9 AM to 1 PM
WorldBeat Cultural Center
Free
Juneteenth Basketball Shooting Contest

Juneteenth Basketball Shooting Contest

Saturday, June 20, 2026 from 1 PM to 3 PM
North San Diego County NAACP
Free
R&B Nite

R&B Nite

Friday, June 19, 2026 at 9 PM
Bluefoot Bar and Lounge
$5 after 10 p.m.
'Songs of Freedom': Celebrating Juneteenth with Daneen Wilburn & Friends

'Songs of Freedom': Celebrating Juneteenth with Daneen Wilburn & Friends

Friday, June 19, 2026 at 6:15 PM
The Jazz Lounge
$35 - $45

Juneteenth Trivia Night

This event is in the past.
Tuesday, June 16, 2026 from 5 PM to 7 PM
The San Diego LGBT Community Center
Free

Juneteenth Symposium: Live Stream Watch Party

This event is in the past.
Thursday, June 11, 2026 at 10 AM
KPBS Conrad Prebys Media Complex at Copley Center
Free
2026 Juneteenth Celebration

2026 Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 20, 2026 from 10 AM to 5:30 PM
Downtown Oceanside
Free

Juneteenth Celebration at University Club San Diego: 'We've Come This Far by Faith'

This event is in the past.
Friday, June 5, 2026 from 6 PM to 7:30 PM
University Club Atop Symphony Towers
$15 - $25
Juneteenth & Father's Day Comedy Celebration

Juneteenth & Father's Day Comedy Celebration

Sunday, June 21, 2026 at 7 PM
National Lampoon: The Yellow Door
From $7.18

Tags

Arts & Culture Black CultureHolidaysBooksMusicFamilySportsVisual Arts
Audy McAfee
Audy McAfee is an arts and culture reporter at KPBS and a 2025 California Local News fellow. She covers topics ranging from the history of drag to incarcerated peoples rights.
See stories by Audy McAfee
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