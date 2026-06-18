How to celebrate Juneteenth in San Diego County
Growing up in America as a Black person comes with a lot of complicated feelings. Sometimes it can feel like there's a lack of community, especially when we make up only about 4% of the San Diego County’s population and about 5% of California’s overall population.
That's why Juneteenth is such a big deal for the community. It's a day for us to come together and celebrate freedom, and a time to recognize that there are still real equity and justice challenges today.
On June 19, 1865, U.S Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that all enslaved people were free under the Emancipation Proclamation.
Even though the proclamation was issued more than two years earlier, its enforcement in Texas was delayed until the end of the Civil War.
This year marks the fifth anniversary of Juneteenth as a federal holiday, but the North San Diego County NAACP has hosted local events for decades before that.
Additionally, after President Joe Biden signed legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday in 2021, San Diego County was among the local governments that began observing the holiday the following year.
Here are some Juneteenth events to check out this year:
- Future Is Color is holding a studio session at Quartyard in downtown San Diego, featuring sounds celebrating Black excellence and history. It starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18. (18+)
- If you like art, come attend ONYX: A Black Artist Exhibition at Brokers Gallery on Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. (All ages)
- On Friday, June 19 at9:30 p.m., the same organization behind Kinfolk Fest is hosting a “Now That’s R&B” party at The Rail. (21+)
- Louisiana Purchase is holding its second annual community block party on Juneteenth at noon on Louisiana Street in North Park. (All ages)
- 619 Gurlz is hosting another R&B Nite with a Juneteenth and 619 day focus at 9 p.m. June 19 at Bluefoot Bar. (21+)
- Fit Black and Educated (FBE) is hosting a 5K on June 20 at Neal Petties Mountain View Community Park at 8 a.m. (All ages)
- On June 20, Paddle for Peace is hosting a beach day at La Jolla Shores with music and games, at 9 a.m. (All ages)
- Kinfolk is holding its annual Kinfolk Fest at Waterfront Park on June 20 at 1 p.m. The event will include music, vendors and community-building activities. (All ages)
- The Major Taylor Cycling Club San Diego is hosting a Juneteenth Freedom ride on June 20, 8 a.m., starting at Plaza Bonita Mall.
- On June 21 at 9 a.m., the World Beat Cultural Center will hold its fourth annual Harriet Tubman Freedom Bird Walk, where participants can learn more about Black history through nature. (All ages)
- The Oli-Tay and Harvey Family Foundation is hosting the 619 Day Juneteenth Celebration on June 21 at noon at Liberty Station, featuring performances and DJs. (All ages)