Fruitcake weather! Truman Capote reads 'A Christmas Memory'
Text used with permission from Random House.
Comic adaptation by Jackie Lay. Art direction by Emily Bogle. Editing by Kristian Monroe and Gerry Holmes.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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Text used with permission from Random House.
Comic adaptation by Jackie Lay. Art direction by Emily Bogle. Editing by Kristian Monroe and Gerry Holmes.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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