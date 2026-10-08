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The Finest

How Taylor Guitars changed the guitar industry — and helped revitalize an African forest in the process

 October 8, 2026 at 5:00 AM PDT
By Julia Dixon Evans / Arts & Culture Reporter and Host, The Finest,  Anthony Wallace / Producer, The Finest
Contributors: Ben Redlawsk / Media Production Specialist,  Mike Damron / Video Journalist
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Taylor Guitars co-founder Bob Taylor at the company's headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
/
KPBS
Taylor Guitars co-founder Bob Taylor at the company's headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.

Taylor Guitars is one of the world’s best-known acoustic guitar makers, with roots in San Diego and a history of changing how guitars are designed and made. But founder Bob Taylor’s work has taken him far beyond the factory floor. A trip to Cameroon to investigate an ebony sawmill exposed a problem with wood used in his guitars and sent Bob on a decadeslong journey involving forests, sustainability and some surprising research.

We visit Taylor Guitars in El Cajon and talk with Bob about the company’s evolution, his approach to guitar making and what happened when he started asking where the wood in his guitars actually came from.

" This tree grew for 100 years, 200 years, and we're going to waste a piece of it? I don't think so," Bob said.

And that’s where elephants come into the story.

Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans
Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
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Inside the Taylor Guitars factory headquarters in El Cajon on Sept. 14, 2026.
Julia Dixon Evans

Guests:

  • Bob Taylor, co-founder and president of Taylor Guitars
  • Craig Evans, director of marketing for Taylor Guitars
  • Nick Kennedy, content writer and contributor for Taylor Guitars

Sources:

From KPBS Public Media, The Finest is a podcast about the people, art and movements redefining culture in San Diego. Listen to it wherever you get your podcasts or click the play button at the top of this page and subscribe to the show on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicPocket CastsPandoraYouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

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