Arthur's Perfect Christmas
Full 2026 Broadcast Schedule:
Monday, Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV
Friday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Friday, Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m. on KPBS TV
Friday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 a.m. on PBS KIDS
Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBS TV
Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 12:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Noon on KPBS TV
Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Thursday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. on KPBS TV
Thursday, Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Friday, Dec. 25 at 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV
Friday, Dec. 25 at 5:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Stream with KPBS Kids on YouTube
Everyone’s favorite aardvark gives kids a new spin on seasonal traditions in his one-hour special, showing children many ways to celebrate “the holidays.” Plans are underway in Elwood City for the best holidays ever as Arthur, D.W., their family and friends make preparations for perfect gifts, perfect parties and perfect family traditions for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and even “Baxter Day” (Buster and his mom’s special celebration). The only problem is, just like in real life, perfection is hard to attain and things start to fall apart.
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