Full 2026 Broadcast Schedule:

Monday, Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV

Friday, Dec. 11 at 9 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Friday, Dec. 18 at 9:30 a.m. on KPBS TV

Friday, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Saturday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 a.m. on PBS KIDS

Sunday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBS TV

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 12:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Wednesday, Dec. 23 at Noon on KPBS TV

Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Thursday, Dec. 24 at 11 a.m. on KPBS TV

Thursday, Dec. 24 at 9 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Friday, Dec. 25 at 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV

Friday, Dec. 25 at 5:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Stream with KPBS Kids on YouTube

Everyone’s favorite aardvark gives kids a new spin on seasonal traditions in his one-hour special, showing children many ways to celebrate “the holidays.” Plans are underway in Elwood City for the best holidays ever as Arthur, D.W., their family and friends make preparations for perfect gifts, perfect parties and perfect family traditions for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and even “Baxter Day” (Buster and his mom’s special celebration). The only problem is, just like in real life, perfection is hard to attain and things start to fall apart.

Visit Arthur's website for new podcasts, games, video and more activities.