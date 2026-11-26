There are plenty of kitschy diners and barbecue joints along Route 66, but just a couple of miles off the highway in Albuquerque, N.M., Native American dishes are the star at Indian Pueblo Kitchen.

Late on a weekday morning, the restaurant was already starting to fill up. Most of the tables were taken up by locals, like Merlyn Liberty and Rolf Pendall.

Adria Malcolm for NPR The Indian Pueblo Kitchen restaurant is attached to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, which was founded by the 19 Pueblo tribes of New Mexico in 1976.

"I started with breakfast dessert. The blue corn waffles. And now I'm finishing up my sweetheart's plate of enchiladas and pinto beans," Pendall said.

The restaurant is attached to the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, a museum and cultural center founded in 1976 by the 19 Pueblo tribes of New Mexico.

The center sits on land where the Albuquerque Indian School operated. Open from 1881 to the early 1980s, it was one of the hundreds of federally funded boarding schools designed to strip Native American children of their family bonds, languages, culture and spiritual practices.

The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center's president and CEO, Monique Fragua, said visitors can start in the museum's galleries and then visit the restaurant to experience Pueblo culture and hospitality.

Adria Malcolm for NPR The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center's president and CEO, Monique Fragua, says visitors can experience Pueblo culture through exhibits at the museum and food in the restaurant.

"Whether that's through our exhibits, or our food, or in our gift shop, we can celebrate the art of our Pueblo communities," Fragua said.

Museum cafés are not a typical destination for foodies, but this one is.

The menu is all Native American and Southwestern-inspired. Dishes include blue corn enchiladas that you can get "Christmas style," one with red chile sauce and the other with green chile sauce. There's a chile posole with beef short ribs served on the bone, as well as Indian tacos on homemade fry bread. Then there's a dish that's really popular on social media: pickles marinated in cherry Kool-Aid and then deep-fried and served with a green chile ranch sauce.

Adria Malcolm for NPR Patrons dine inside Indian Pueblo Kitchen, which features Native American and Southwestern-inspired menu items.

Rita Toledo, from Jemez Pueblo, is Indian Pueblo Kitchen's star baker. One of her specialties is biscochitos — fragrant shortbread cookies spiced with anise and rolled in cinnamon sugar that are New Mexico's state cookie. Toledo has made some twists on the traditional biscochito, like making a chile pepper version that has just a little kick at the end with a nice balance of sweet and heat.

Indian Pueblo Kitchen's version of biscochitos is so popular that the restaurant also sells them at its café inside Albuquerque's airport. Toledo turns out at least 48 dozen biscochitos each week just for the airport location.

Adria Malcolm for NPR Pastry chef Rita Toledo says one of her specialties is biscochitos — fragrant shortbread cookies spiced with anise and rolled in cinnamon sugar.

While we chatted, Toledo was wrestling to open a giant tub of one of her main ingredients — lard. These cookies can be made with butter or shortening, she said, but "lard's the only way to make good biscochitos."

Toledo said that she has been baking all her life and that her favorite part of her work is rolling out dough.

"It calms me. You know, your energy comes out on your dough," Toledo said. "I always tell my bakers, 'Come in happy and in a good mood. That way, your products will come out nice and everybody's gonna love it.'"

Adria Malcolm for NPR Toledo makes hundreds of biscochitos each week to keep up with demand.

Along with locals flocking to visit, the restaurant is also a hit with tourists like Kathy Allio and Jeff Allen from Pennsylvania. While we chatted, Allio was finishing a bowl of bean chili with elk meat.

"The red chiles are just very flavorful without being hot," Allio said, "so it's delicious."

One thing Fragua, the center's president, is particularly proud of is that the Pueblo community can see itself reflected in the museum's galleries and programming and on the restaurant's menu.

"We're lucky to have that history here on our campus, that we've taken lands that were once created to really change the identity of Native people and change that story of who Native people are," Fragua said. "We've created a campus that's built on resilience, empowering our voices and truly telling the stories of who we are as Native people."

Adria Malcolm for NPR A visitor walks through the "Grounded in Clay" exhibition at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

Additional reporting by Jeanette DeDios of member station KUNM.

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