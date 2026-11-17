Steam now with KPBS+

The television Christmas special with Al Walser (a most recent TELLY AWARD Winner in Entertainment) features the GRAMMY® Winner showcasing a truly electrifying performance that transports viewers to a magical place set in heaven. The family concert was recorded in front of a multi racial-diverse live audience in the heart of Hollywood.

The Television Christmas Special with Al Walser (a most recent TELLY AWARD Winner in Entertainment) features the GRAMMY® Winner in a timeless epic Christmas-Holiday TV Special showcasing a truly electrifying performance that transports viewers to a magical place set in heaven. The family concert TV Special was recorded in front of a multi racial-diverse live audience in the heart of Hollywood.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

