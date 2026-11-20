Watch Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

Recorded on March 28, 2024, "Billy Joel: The 100 Th: Live at Madison Square Garden" celebrates Joel's record-breaking 100th consecutive residency performance at Madison Square Garden.

The special features many of Joel's most beloved songs, including "Piano Man," "Uptown Girl," "My Life" and "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant," concluding with "You May Be Right." Additional hit songs include "The Downeaster Alexa," "Big Shot," "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me," "New York State of Mind," and "The Longest Time."

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.