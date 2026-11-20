Premieres Sundays, Dec. 6-27, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Steam with KPBS+

Armed with the keys to the world’s greatest palaces, Lucy Worsley explores hidden rooms inside Marie Antoinette’s Versailles, discovers how Blenheim Palace shaped Winston Churchill, and finds a dark secret at the heart of the Doge’s Palace in Venice.

Armed with the keys to the world’s greatest palaces, Lucy Worsley explores hidden rooms inside Marie Antoinette’s Versailles, discovers how Blenheim Palace shaped Winston Churchill, and finds a dark secret at the heart of the Doge’s Palace in Venice.

EPISODE GUIDE:

"Versailles" airs Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Dec. 26 at 11 a.m. on KPBS 2 - Lucy has the keys to Versailles where hidden doors lead to private spaces that reveal the intimate life of Marie Antoinette; a story of money, sex, power and… snowy white goats!

Will Edwards / © BBC / PBS Lucy Worsley with the key to the Palace of Versailles, France

"Doge's Palace" airs Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Saturday, Dec. 26 at Noon on KPBS 2 - Historian Lucy Worsley has the keys to the Doge’s Palace in Venice, uncovering the dark secrets hiding inside one of city’s most ornate buildings. After revealing exactly what a Doge is, she discovers how the palace ruled the city with an iron fist. Wowed by a 24-carat gold staircase, she explores one of Europe’s biggest rooms, finds long lost messages from the past and has a close shave in a Venetian torture chamber.

Tom Hayward / © BBC / PBS Lucy Worsley face to face with a statue at the Doge's Palace, Venice

"Blenheim Palace" airs Sunday, Dec. 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Historian Lucy Worsley has got the keys to Blenheim Palace to uncover how a twist of fate, the invention of the corridor and a stolen head helped war time leader Winston Churchill fulfil his destiny. She explores places ordinary tour guides cannot reach, including an abandoned attic, a ballroom hidden inside a bridge and the highest point of the palace for a rooftop rendezvous with a king.

Tom Hayward / © BBC / PBS Lucy Worsley at Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire

"Neuschwanstein" airs Sunday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV - Historian Lucy Worsley has got the keys to Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany. The original inspiration for the Disney castle, its fairytale rooms reveal a darker tale; the tragic story of the handsome young king who built it. With the castle all to herself, Lucy discovers a golden throne room with no throne, a royal diary full of secrets, and a hidden stash of priceless art.

Tom Hayward / © BBC / PBS Lucy Worsley in the throne room at Neuschwanstein Castle, Bavaria

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