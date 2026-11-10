TwitchCon 2026 in San Diego: Meetups, panels and parties to check out

TwitchCon returns to the San Diego Convention Center Nov. 13-15. The annual convention is hosted by streaming platform Twitch to celebrate its creators and their online communities. Fans from around the world will gather for programming and opportunities to meet their favorite streamers IRL (in real life). The weekend will feature community meetups, gaming competitions, music sessions, workshops and vendors.

Here are some events worth checking out.



Friday, Nov. 13

TwitchCon Opening Ceremony

📍Glitch Theater | 🕙 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Start your day here with TwitchCon’s opening celebration, featuring updates from Twitch executives and guest appearances from streamers.

Brenden Tuccinardi / KPBS TwitchCon attendees play Super Mario Kart on the convention floor in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025.

Women in Competitive Minecraft

📍Minecraft Stage | 🕙 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Learn more about competitive Minecraft and how women are making space for themselves in the male-dominated game.

Back on the Court - Celebrate Space Jam’s 30th Anniversary

📍Space Jam + Jordan Brand’s Half-Court | 🕙 Noon to-1 p.m.

Hop on the court and join the Toon Squad to celebrate three decades of “Space Jam.”

Reading & Writing Community MeetUP with VERITY

📍Community MeetUps 1| 🕙 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Join fellow readers and writers to their work and the world of “VERITY.”

Pokémon Catch (Bingo)

📍Tabletop Pokémon Bingo | 🕙 Multiple sessions throughout the day beginning at noon

Catch ‘em all at Pokémon bingo where the packs you rip open serve as the numbers called.

Breaking the Stigma: Mental Health in Gaming

📍PJSugar Stage | 🕙 3-4 p.m.

Join this community session to discuss how streamers can build empathy and challenge stigma surrounding mental health in gaming.

Interactive Experiences with TwitchDev Tech (Level 2-3)

📍Creator Camp Tools | 🕙 6-6:45 p.m.

Meet up with Twitch staff and fellow streamers to talk technology and tools that can improve your audience’s streaming experience. All experience levels are welcome.



Saturday, Nov. 14

Stop the ‘Trolls’: Detox the Internet

📍GivePLZ Stage | 🕙 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Hear real-life stories and gain resources on how to address the trolls you may encounter while streaming.

The Largest e.l.f.ing GRWM Ever

📍Glitch Theater | 🕙 10:30 a.m. to noon; arrive early to secure a spot

Join the e.l.f. beauty community, fans and creators in their attempt to break the world record for the largest simultaneous “get ready with me” (GRWM).

Unlock the Audience You Already Have (Level 1-3)

📍Creator Camp Panels | 🕙 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Find out how to turn your existing audience into an engaged Twitch community.

Are You a Horror Expert? Chaotic Horror Trivia

📍GivePLZ Stage | 🕙 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Love horror and trivia? Test your knowledge in this community competition and see how you stack up against other fans.

Brenden Tuccinardi / KPBS Attendees dance during Diplo's set at the TwitchCon Opening Ceremony on Oct. 17, 2025.

Just Dance (at TwitchCon!)

📍CoolCat Workshops | 🕙 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Dance alongside other fans and streamers while learning more about streaming “Just Dance.”

IRL Streaming for Beginners: It's Time to Touch Grass

📍NomNom Theater | 🕙 6-7 p.m.

A community session for anyone who might be nervous about streaming IRL or simply wants to learn more about what it takes.



Sunday, Nov. 15

Rootin’ Tootin’ Line Dancing

📍CoolCat Workshops | 🕙 11:30 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

Put your cowboy (or cowgirl) boots on and giddy up. TwitchCon is teaching line dances, and no experience is needed.

Making Onigiri: A Rice Ball Workshop

📍FrankerZ Workshops | 🕙 12:45-2:15 p.m.; arrive early to secure a spot

At this workshop, get step-by-step guidance on how to make onigiri.

Brenden Tuccinardi / KPBS A convention attendee livestreams while walking through the main exhibit hall at TwitchCon San Diego on Oct. 17, 2025.

Unlocking an Accessible Streaming Space

📍PJSugar Stage | 🕙 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Join panelists to talk about what real accessibility really means for streamers and their fans.

Student Streamers Community MeetUp Hosted by Twitch University

📍Community MeetUps 2 | 🕙 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Finding time to stream while you’re a student can be challenging. Meet other student streamers, share tips and tricks and learn how to get involved with Twitch University.