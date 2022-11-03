Biden set to speak at Oceanside rally seeking to boost Levin's reelection bid

President Joe Biden will join Rep. Mike Levin at a get-out-the-vote event at MiraCosta College in Oceanside Thursday.

Biden is scheduled to arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar late Thursday afternoon aboard Air Force One where he will be welcomed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Biden will also speak at an unspecified event on Friday.

Biden will begin his day in Washington, D.C., then travel to Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he will discuss his administration's student debt relief effort then take part in a political rally.

Levin, D-San Juan Capistrano, is facing former San Juan Capistrano Mayor Brian Maryott in Tuesday's election in a bid for a third term representing the 49th Congressional District which straddles North San Diego and South Orange counties.

Levin defeated Maryott, 53.1%-46.9%, in 2020.

Levin has attacked Maryott as a MAGA Republican with reactionary views on abortion. Maryott has said Levin and his party continue to spend taxpayer money without thinking of the fiscal consequences.

The race has been deemed a toss-up by the political news website, Politico.

"Republicans gladly welcome Joe Biden to San Diego for his campaign stop with Mike Levin, which will be a boon for the GOP and remind voters to choose Brian Maryott on November 8th," Hallie Balch, the Republican National Committee's California and Nevada director of communications, told City News Service.

"The Biden-Levin agenda has been a complete failure for California families and Biden's visit with Levin keeps the record of failure fresh in Californians' minds."

Levin leads Maryott 49% to 43%, with 8% undecided, according to a poll conducted by SurveyUSA for The San Diego Union-Tribune and ABC 10 News and released Tuesday.

There were 725 residents of the district interviewed for the survey. The results have a margin of error, also referred to as a credibility interval, of 5 percentage points. Levin's lead in the poll is within that interval.

