Full 2026 Broadcast Schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 a.m. on KPBS TV

Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Thursday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Sunday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Friday, Dec 25 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Sunday, Dec. 27 at 6:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Just as the Hunters gear up for a snow day, they find no snow on the ground. After they investigate the lack of accumulation, they head to a nearby mountain and find an abundance of snow perfect for snow dragon building and snowshoeing.

Watch the episode, play games, visit: https://pbskids.org/videos/weatherhunters

About The Show: PBS KIDS presents WEATHER HUNTERS, a new animated STEM series for viewers ages 5-8 from Al Roker Entertainment, the production company helmed by Al Roker, Emmy-winning weatherman and host from TODAY.

The new show is designed to support kids’ learning about Earth science and meteorology through adventure and comedy to cultivate their awareness, curiosity, and caring about how weather and climate impact individuals, communities, and our global society.