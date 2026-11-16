Full 2026 Broadcast Schedule:

Watch Friday, Dec. 18, 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 11:30 am on KPBS TV

Saturday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Sunday, Dec. 27 at 3 a.m. on PBS KIDS

Sunday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Monday, Dec. 28 at 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV

Monday, Dec. 28 at 12:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Thursday, Dec. 31 at 12:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Stream now with PBS Kids on YouTube

Someplace Else is getting ready for New Year's Eve, and Donkey Hodie prepares for her special family tradition with Grampy and Cousin Hodie. After neighbors celebrate the countdown in their own ways, they come together for a new tradition!

Someplace Else is getting ready for New Year’s Eve, and Donkey Hodie prepares for her special family tradition with Grampy and Cousin Hodie. After neighbors celebrate the countdown in their own ways, they come together for a new tradition!

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About: Donkey Hodie, a puppet series for children ages 3 to 5, is inspired by the quirky, funny side of Fred Rogers as well as his mission to help kids navigate the frustrations and challenges of childhood. Donkey Hodie and her pals empower kids to dream big and overcome obstacles in their own lives! To work hard and persevere in the face of failure! To be resourceful and discover that they are capable of solving problems on their own! Oh, and to laugh themselves silly along the way!