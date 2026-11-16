LYLA IN THE LOOP: Happy New Year, Lyla!
Full 2026 broadcast schedule:
Saturday, Dec. 26 at 9:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Sunday, Dec. 27, 09:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Monday, Dec. 28 at 8 a.m. on KPBS TV
Monday, Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Thursday, Dec. 31 at 8 a.m. on KPBS TV
Thursday, Dec. 31 at 4:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Stream now with PBS Kids on YouTube
When family and friends want their own fancy pin, Lyla and Everett must figure out how to make the pins for everyone in time for the New Year’s Eve party.
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About: LYLA IN THE LOOP is a PBS KIDS animated series for kids ages 4-8. The show stars Lyla, a dynamic 7-year-old Black girl, her close-knit family, fantastical blue sidekick Stu, and a host of relatable and quirky characters living in her city community, who together spotlight creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills while working collaboratively with others.
In every adventure, Lyla collaborates with family and friends to help others in her community while introducing the audience to foundational computational thinking concepts. The series supports a wide range of learners, modeling creative expression and flexible step-by-step approaches to problem-solving.