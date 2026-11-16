ROSIE'S RULES: Rosie's Christmas In Mexico
Full 2026 Broadcast Schedule:
Watch Friday, Dec. 11 at Noon on KPBS TV
Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 pm on PBS KIDS
Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Noon on KPBS TV
Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Monday, Dec. 21 at Noon on KPBS TV
Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Thursday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. on PBS KIDS
Thursday, Dec. 24 at Noon on KPBS TV
Friday, Dec. 25 at 1:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS
Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Noon on KPBS TV
Rosie is thrilled to spend Christmas with Abuela in Mexico City, but in her excitement, she forgets Abuela's present, and now she has to find a new present before their Noche Buena celebration.
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About the show: Five-year-old Rosie Fuentes is inquisitive, hilarious, and she’s an expert at finding - or making - chaos as she learns about the world beyond her family walls. Did you know that you shouldn’t try to mail your cat to Mexico? It’s true! And now, just like so many other things she’s learned, it’s one of “Rosie’s Rules.” Kids ages 3-6 can discover even more dos, don'ts, and ah-ha moments as Rosie, her family, and their cat Gatita share their adventures.
Article: “Rosie’s Rules” Celebrates Mexican Family Traditions