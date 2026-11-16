Full 2026 Broadcast Schedule:

Watch Friday, Dec. 11 at Noon on KPBS TV

Saturday, Dec. 12 at 8 pm on PBS KIDS

Sunday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Wednesday, Dec. 16 at Noon on KPBS TV

Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 1:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Monday, Dec. 21 at Noon on KPBS TV

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Thursday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. on PBS KIDS

Thursday, Dec. 24 at Noon on KPBS TV

Friday, Dec. 25 at 1:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Sunday, Dec. 27 at 1:30 p.m. on PBS KIDS

Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Noon on KPBS TV

Rosie is thrilled to spend Christmas with Abuela in Mexico City, but in her excitement, she forgets Abuela's present, and now she has to find a new present before their Noche Buena celebration.

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Rosie is thrilled to spend Christmas with Abuela in Mexico City, but in her excitement, she forgets Abuela’s present, and now she has to find a new present before their Noche Buena celebration.

About the show: Five-year-old Rosie Fuentes is inquisitive, hilarious, and she’s an expert at finding - or making - chaos as she learns about the world beyond her family walls. Did you know that you shouldn’t try to mail your cat to Mexico? It’s true! And now, just like so many other things she’s learned, it’s one of “Rosie’s Rules.” Kids ages 3-6 can discover even more dos, don'ts, and ah-ha moments as Rosie, her family, and their cat Gatita share their adventures.

© 2021-2023 Ruby Productions Inc. Rosie and associated characters, logos and designs are owned by 9 Story Media Group. Distributed by 9 Story Media Group. All rights reserved. Rosie and Gatita

Article: “Rosie’s Rules” Celebrates Mexican Family Traditions